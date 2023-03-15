South Africa lost three great musicians, Riky Rick, AKA and Costa Titch, within a short space of time

Music lovers and celebrities are struggling to come to terms with the hitmakers' untimely deaths

Major League DJz paid a heartwarming tribute to their fallen colleagues and friends in a touching post

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The Major League DJz have taken to social media to mourn their fellow musicians and friends, Riky Rick, AKA and Costa Titch.

Major League DJz are grieving the deaths of Riky Rick, AKA, and Costa Titch. Image: @costatitch and Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The three stars who died within a short space of time have left the South African music industry in shambles.

Major League DJz pay touching tribute to Riky Rick, AKA and Costa Titch

The Major League DJz added to the long list of celebrities mourning the untimely passing of the Nkalakatha remix hitmakers. The stars headed to their Twitter and shared a heartwarming artwork of the fallen stars. They captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Resting ."

Major League DJz's followers also pay tributes to Riky Rick, AKA, and Costa Titch

The Koo Koo Fun hitmakers' fans and followers flooded their timelines with emotional messages. Many expressed that they couldn't believe Riky Rick, AKA and Costa Titch, had passed on.

@zimkhitha4 said:

"They were all so young."

@Andile13 commented:

"Big gap in the music industry."

@Wealthy_Kings noted:

"The other dude, we didn't see him die. Rest easy Kings."

@zaidbhoola786 added:

"@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ thank you for this photo, these are the Legends. May their Souls inspire and activate New Energy into upcoming artists who will pave the way as they have done #longlivelove #AKA #RickyRick #Costa_Titch."

RIP Costa Titch: Mzansi grieves over 3 fallen musos and Nkalakatha hitmakers AKA, Costa Titch and Riky Rick

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are grieving the deaths of three rappers. Nkalakatha Remix hitmakers Costa Titch, AKA and Riky Rick, have all passed away.

Costa Titch died over the weekend after collapsing on stage. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he died. He was only 27 years old. Costa blew up after releasing the remix of Nkalakatha. He featured late rappers AKA and Riky Rick.

Riky Rick died on February 23, 2022. He reportedly ended his own life. The star battled depression for years before ending it all, reported African News Agency. The star was known for his music and his love of fashion. He left behind his wife, Bianca Naidoo, and two children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News