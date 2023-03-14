The cast of Love and Hip Hop SA recently discussed how they are dealing with the untimely death of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes

A trailer of episode 3 of the Mzansi show showed Supa Mega's memorial service and a small gathering where close friends paid tribute to AKA

AKA was gunned down by unknown men on Florida Road in Durban, and the killers have yet to be arrested

The Love and Hip Hop SA cast, including Da L.E.S and Yanga Chief, is still reeling from AKA's death.

‘Love and Hip Hop SA’ cast Da L.E.S and Yanga Chief will pay tribute to AKA in episode 3. Image: @itsyangachief and @north_gawdzila

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega was murdered in Durban on Florida Road outside Wish restaurant. ZAlebs reports that unknown men shot the rapper, and they are still on the loose even though the police say they are doing everything they can to find the suspects.

Love and Hip Hop SA cast pays tribute to AKA in episode 3

According to TshisaLIVE, the latest Love and Hip Hop SA episode will be dedicated to AKA. Mega's friends Da L.E.S and Yanga Chief shared how they are dealing with the tragic murder of not only their friend but also a talented industry mate.

MTV Africa shared the third episode trailer, and it showed the memorial service that was packed with grieving friends and family of the Mass Country hitmaker. In the clip, AKA's dad, Tony Forbes, could also be seen attending a small gathering organised by Da L.E.S.

Love and Hip Hop cast speaks about musicians' safety in South Africa

The cast also talked about the growing number of musicians' murders in South Africa. AKA's death followed DJ Sumbody's, who was killed in a drive-by shooting. Not long before Mega's death on February 10, Bacardi musician Vusi Ma R5 also lost his life after unknown men shot him outside a tavern in Soshanguve on January 30.

“I'm sitting here and I'm thinking, do we even have enough money to protect ourselves, and furthermore who am I protecting myself from?” said Gigi Lamayne.

Nadia Nakai shares final conversation with AKA, says some messages were not delivered because he was gone

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is still hurting following AKA's untimely murder last month. The rapper shared touching posts on her timeline.

She recently posted a screenshot of her final WhatsApp conversation with Supa Mega.

The chat that went viral on social media showed that AKA gave Nadia a heads-up when he was about to take off to Durban and told her he loved her.

Source: Briefly News