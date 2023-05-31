Major League DJz had the opportunity to hang out with hip hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs at his pool party, which they described as a "crazy night" with amazing vibes

The South African twin musicians have been making waves internationally with their amapiano music, performing extensively in the United States and Europe

They recently collaborated with the American group Major Lazer on a collaborative amapiano album, further solidifying their presence in the global music scene

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Twin amapiano musicians, Major League DJz hung out with Diddy and played at his party. Images: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

South Africa's popular twin musicians, Major League DJz, recently shared snaps and vids of their hang out with hip hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs at his pool party.

Major League DJz have been flying the Mzansi flag high

The globe-trotting duo have been leading the line internationally when it comes to amapiano, performing all over the US and Europe.

According to Billboard, the twins have dropped a collaborative amapiano album with the American group Major Lazer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Major League DJz shared snaps of their experience at Diddy's party

Major League shared a tweet about their experience, saying:

"Crazy night… @Diddy and his team got us to play at his pool party last night… crazy vibes ❤️"

Fans shared their happiness for the pair, praising them for their hard work.

@refiloer said:

"Nice one "

@SouthAfricanSon said:

"I remember when you were still coming up in your career. We met you guys at Rockefellers in Matlosana Klerksdorp. We were promoting Hype energy drink and you came to play at that club. Just unbelievable you guys are this big now."

@Busani_DALink42 said:

"I can't wait until y'all get a US residency! #amapianolife"

@kamogeloyd said:

"Who’s song is that you guys are playing? "

Riky Rick’s mother Louisa Zondo, details how the Major League DJz discovered late rapper’s body in her book

Briefly News previously reported on Louisa Zondo sharing details of how the Major League DJz discovered the body of Riky Rick.

Riky Rick's mother has shared details of what happened the day her son died. She said that fellow stars Bandile and Banele Mbere, popularly known as the Major League DJz were at Riky's side when he passed away.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Louisa Zondo finally shared what happened on the fateful day her son committed suicide. She said the Boss Zonke hitmaker's friend Bheki Nkentshane was the one who managed to open the garage door after struggling to get it open.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News