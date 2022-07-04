South African celebrities represented the country and the continent at the just-ended Afro Nation Festival in Portugal

Stars such as Zakes Bantwini, Musa Keys, Major League DJz and Uncle Waffles had to miss the Durban July to attend the event

Peeps have been raving about how the local stars are flying the country's flag on international platforms

South African musicians are serious about taking the country's Amapino to international platforms. Stars such as Zakes Bantwini, Uncle Waffles, Major League DJz and Musa Keys brought their A Games at the event.

Top South African stars ignited the Afro Nation Festival stage recently. Image: @unclewaffles, @focalistic and @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

The stars headed to their social media pages to give their fans and followers a glimpse of the three-day annual event.

Musa Keys

Musa Keys gave a spectacular performance at the event. The hitmaker even shared a clip of a fan who hoped to the stage to show off her fiery moves.

Zakes Bantwini

The Osama hitmaker was also billed to perform his hits for the music lovers at the three-day music event. He shared pictures of the fun times he had on Instagram. He wrote:

"There are no gatekeepers to this‼️ WE ARE ALL HERE TO WIN‼️ PIANO X AFRO-TECH‼️"

Focalistic

The Banyana Ke Bafana hitmaker also gave a fire performance at the event. He shared snaps on his timeline.

Uncle Waffles

She is the woman of the moment, and there's no doubt about that. Uncle Waffles is making strides at home and internationally - even getting shout-outs from Drizzy. The Tanzania hitmaker set the Afro Nation Festival stage on fire with her moves.

Major League DJz

The musical duo Major League DJz are making major strides internationally. From signing to American record company to performing at the Coachella festival they are taking Amapiano to the world. Speaking to TimesLIVE, Major League member Banele said they are taking SA sound to the world. He said:

“It’s mainly about taking the SA sound to the world. We are getting international recognition. I feel like the Major League brand is being celebrated more outside SA. We’ve done a lot of cover shoots, bigger shows. Our shows are much bigger outside SA.”

