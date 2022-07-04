Sbahle Mpisane knows how to command attention, she posted a video showing off her impressive twerking skills. Minister of Police Bheki Cele has spoken out about the unlikely turn of events related to the deaths of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni tavern. Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards red carpet video is going viral.

Mzansi netizens were left stunned and with many comments after a video of a woman attempting to kiss a petrol attendant went viral on the social media streets. South African celebrities stepped out dressed to kill at the 126th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

1. Sbahle Mpisane Shows Off Impressive Dance Moves in Viral Video, Mzansi Reacts: “You Look So Amazing”

Sbahle Mpisane knows how to command attention. The media personality left her followers short for words when she posted a video showing off her impressive twerking skills.

The fitness enthusiast who was in the gym also had peeps salivating with her banging body. She wrote a lengthy motivational caption urging peeps never to give up.

Sbahle Mpisane recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of her dance moves. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

She educated her Instagram followers on the benefits of consistently exercising and eating healthy. According to the media personality, exercise has helped her lead a healthier lifestyle.

2. Minister Bheki Cele Says the 21 Teens Who Died at Enyobeni Tavern Should Have Been Under Parental Supervision

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has spoken out about the unlikely turn of events related to the deaths of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The minister believes that the young teens were dancing when they suddenly collapsed on the ground for a reason currently unknown. Cele says after collapsing, the teenagers were pushed to the side and then left to die.

Tragically, 17 teenagers were found dead inside the popular Scenery Park tavern while one succumbed on route to a medical facility. Three others died later in hospital, according to TimesLIVE. During his speech at the Rural Safety Summit in Parys, Cele speculated that the teenagers most likely started collapsing between 2:13am and 4am.

3. MaMkhize’s BET Awards Appearance Video Leaves Mzansi in Stitches, She Was Ignored by Photographers

Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards red carpet video is going viral on social media and Mzansi is having a field day dragging the businesswoman-turned-reality star.

The reality star appeared proud to have attended the ceremony as she flooded her social media accounts with photos and videos from the event, including the viral video that took Mzansi Twitter by storm.

According to The South African, MaMkhize was one of the Mzansi celebs invited to the BET Awards this past Sunday in Los Angeles. The other Mzanis celebrities were media personality Nomuzi Mabena and businesswoman and musician DJ Zinhle.

4. Video of Woman Trying to Kiss and Harass Petrol Attendant Sparks Debate Among South Africans

Mzansi netizens were left stunned and with many comments after a video of a woman attempting to kiss a petrol attendant went viral on the social media streets.

The clip shows the woman speaking to the visibly uncomfortable attendant while holding her bank card. She gets closer to him and tries to kiss him to which he ducks his head away to evade her.

The woman proceeds to get even closer to him and hold him from the back as she demonstrates a sexual act. The man recording the video from the nearby car can be heard laughing off the entire incident.

5. From Thuli Phongolo, Nandi Madida to Mpho Wa Badimo, 6 Celebs Who “Brought the Honey” at the Durban July

South African celebrities stepped out dressed to kill at the 126th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July. The event charted Twitter trending lists the whole weekend as fans shared thoughts on celebrities' fashion.

Themed "Bring the Honey" the event made its annual return to the events calendar after a two-year hiatus, thanks to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Our stars reminded Mzansi why they are regarded as fashion gods as they flocked to Durban dressed to the nines.

