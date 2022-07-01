Andile Mpisane has taken to social media to flaunt four of his luxury whips ahead of the Durban July in his hometown over the weekend

Shauwn Mkhize's son showed off the cars in a promo video as he'll be headlining the after party at Party In Japan on Saturday night

Some of his whips that appear in the short clip include the Mercedes Benz G Wagon, Lamborghini Urus and a R13 million Rolls Royce Cullinan

Andile Mpisane has taken to his timeline to show off his luxury cars ahead of the Durban July. Flamboyant businesswoman MaMkhize's son will be headlining one of the annual event's after parties at Party In Japan on Saturday night, 2 July.

Andile Mpisane flaunted his luxury cars ahead of the Durban July. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

The Royal AM chairman filmed a short promo ahead of the gig. The star, who is also an artist, took to his Instagram and posted the clip showing off his lux machines. He captioned it:

"Road to Japan."

In the video, Shauwn Mkhize's boy flaunted four of his posh whips. According to The South African, the cars included a R3 million Mercedes Benz G Wagon, R3.5 million Lamborghini Urus and a R13 million Rolls Royce Cullinan.

One of Andile Mpisane's gig's host is Kefilwe Mabote. Some of the stars who'll also perform at the gig include Daliwonga, Blxckie, Dlala Thukzin, Pabi Cooper, Thuli P and Mellow and Sleazy.

Shauwn Mkhize jokes about her son Andile Mpisane's R1 million allowance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize is a boss that she thinks she is. She recently revealed her son Andile Mpisane's hefty allowance. The flamboyant businesswoman appeared on the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi.

The two reality TV stars discussed SomG's divorce settlement and his battle with SARS. MaMkhize is helping the Idols SA judge find the best lawyers for both the matters.

Her lawyers have won both her divorce and SARS cases so she's not assisting Mizi with his messy matters. Of course, her lawyers are expensive and Somizi knows it. He joked that Khizo should fork out a million for the lawyers. MaMkhize replied:

"Just a small million. One million? You mean Andile’s allowance?"

