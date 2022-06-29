Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize attended the BET Awards this past weekend and Mzansi had a field day mocking her

Mamkhize walked the BET Awards red carpet, but it appears that none of the photographers were paying attention to her in the popular video she posted on Tiktok

Mzansi's Twitter users said the video was hilarious and reminded them of her son Andile Mpisane's same situation, which trended a few weeks ago

Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards red carpet video is going viral on social media and Mzansi is having a field day dragging the businesswoman-turned-reality star.

MaMkhize's BET Awards red carpet fail kept social media busy and Mzansi entertained. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Source: Getty Images

The reality star appeared proud to have attended the ceremony as she flooded her social media accounts with photos and videos from the event, including the viral video that took Mzansi Twitter by storm.

According to The South African, MaMkhize was one of the Mzansi celebs invited to the BET Awards this past Sunday in Los Angeles. The other Mzanis celebrities were media personality Nomuzi Mabena and businesswoman and musician DJ Zinhle.

In the viral video that was originally posted by MaMkhize on Tiktok, Shauwn can be seen posing for an uninterested group of photographers. Entertainment Twitter blogger Musa Khawula shared:

Mzansi Twitter users had a field day in Khawula's comments section after the repost was made from his viral account.

@TichMakaz said:

"I thought it's only the son who suffers from this kind of pox."

@AnelisaBarbz added:

"This is embarrassing."

@pontsho_mp wrote:

"With her kind of richness, I'd hire photographers to fight to take my pictures ngenkane."

MaMkhize, on the other hand, did not let the lack of attention from the cameras stop her from having fun as she shared several images and videos on Instagram.

MaMkhize claps back at Twitter trolls dragging her for donating low quality houses to KZN flood victims low-quality

Briefly News previously reported that the reality television star took to her pages to share pictures and videos of the handover ceremony of the three houses she donated. Social media users accused her of donating cheap houses for clout.

According to ZAlebs, the flamboyant businesswoman addressed the trolls in a now-viral Instagram video. She said the brick houses circulating on social media were not donated by her and her houses were built using "alternative technology.

Source: Briefly News