Flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has slammed peeps who accused her of donating substandard houses to KZN floods victims

MaMkhize took to her Instagram page to share pictures and videos of the three homes she donated and peeps were not impressed

Responding to the trolls, MaMkhize said they need to stand up and help those in need not discourage people who are lending a helping hand

MaMkhize came out guns blazing at trolls who called her out for donating low-quality houses to those affected by the KZN floods.

MaMkhize has dragged social media users who called her out for donating low-quality houses.

Source: Instagram

The reality television star recently took to her pages to share pictures and videos of the handover ceremony of the three houses she donated. Social media users accused her of donating cheap houses for clout.

According to ZAlebs, the flamboyant businesswoman addressed the trolls in a now-viral Instagram video. She said the brick houses circulating on social media were not donated by her and her houses were built using "alternative technology. She said:

"I'm very disappointed, I woke up this morning and my team is informing me that I built a house with bricks. Number one I didn't build the house with bricks. The house that I have done was done out of alternative technology.

"I’ve seen the latest outrage on Twitter and want to address this very fast. For the longest period of my life, I’ve let the media perception become a reality and now, I will no longer be doing that! I was not made by social media and surely I will not be broken by it."

