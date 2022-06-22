Shauwn Mkhize has taken to social media to share a teaser of her two-part Thanksgiving special that will premiere on BET Africa on Saturday, 25 June

DJs, performers, actors, musicians and prominent business people all came dressed to the nines at the lush ceremony held a few weeks back

Taking to MaMkhize's comment section on Instagram, her fans shared that the snippet of the show gave the KwaMaMkhize vibes - her reality show

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Shauwn Mkhize took to her timeline to share a teaser of her two-part reality special of her Thanksgiving party. The glamorous ceremony will air this coming Saturday on BET Africa.

Shauwn Mkhize shared a teaser of her upcoming two part reality special of her Thanksgiving party. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The flamboyant businesswoman threw the lavish event a few weeks back. Mzansi A-listers came dressed to the nines at the ceremony. Business people, musicians and actors who are close to the reality TV star were invited at the party.

Taking to Instagram to share more details about the upcoming show, MaMkhize shared that it will premiere on 25 June at 6pm. She captioned her post:

"My Thanksgiving Ceremony. The moment you’ve all been waiting for is almost here! Four days to go until my premiere. Make sure you catch my two part special on BET Africa, channel 129 at 18:00 this Saturday."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Taking to her comments sections, the actress' fans expressed that the teaser gave them her KwaMaMkhize reality show vibes.

filwe_flow wrote:

"Bathong bring back a whole new season of KwaMaMkhize."

chinamelo1 said:

"Looks interesting."

zwanextnmn0854 commented:

"Lalela, I will be glued to the channel this Saturday. It's a date darling."

toscamthombheni wrote:

"You are blessed and may you continue being a blessing."

proff__ab added:

"When is another season of KwaMamkhize coming back? I was enjoying it yhoo, in fact I like soft life vele mna."

Shauwn Mkhize announces two-part reality special of her Thanksgiving party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize announced that her lux Thanksgiving party will be broadcast on TV for all her fans to see what went down on the night.

The flamboyant businesswoman threw a lavish ceremony a few weeks back where fashion, glitz and glamour and camels ruled the night. The reality TV star's celeb friends and other A-listers in the Mzansi entertainment scene gathered together at Sandton and celebrated the day with the actress.

Taking to Instagram, MaMKhize shared that the two-part reality special will be broadcast on BET Africa soon. She'll be taking the country through the whole journey of her Thanksgiving do, reports ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News