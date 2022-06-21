Shauwn Mkhize and Royal AM have donated three beautiful homes to the victims of the devastating April floods in KwaZulu-Natal

The flamboyant businesswoman took to her timeline to post pics of the houses, letting her fans know that she was with eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda

The reality TV star expressed that there's still a lot that needs to be done to rebuild the province but it's important to celebrate the small victories too

Shauwn Mkhize has a good heart. The flamboyant businesswoman has taken to social media to share that she has donated three houses to the flood victims in Wyebank, KwaZulu-Natal.

Shauwn Mkhize donated 3 beautiful homes to the KZN flood victims. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The families lost their homes back in April when floods swept houses away. The media personality shared that there's still a lot that needs to be done to rebuild the province.

MaMkhize was with eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda when she handed over the houses to the victims. Taking to Instagram, she posted snaps of the beautiful houses they donated. Part of her post's caption reads:

"While there is more that needs to be done to rebuild KZN, it is important to highlight the progress and celebrate the small wins."

Peeps took to her timeline to applaud her for opening her wallet for the needy people of the province.

Phumlan_NN wrote:

"Love you girl. Keep up the good work, please."

AbutiLawrence said:

"Well done!"

shaunstylist commented:

"I’m very PROUD of you, Ma."

shalahmatsipane wrote:

"You've done a great job, Mamakhe."

lwadz_g said:

"May the good God continue blessing you."

the_grace_luxurious_interior_ wrote:

"May the Good LORD continue to abundantly bless you and put double portions of blessings in every area of your live, moma. You are so amazing."

emza_kamdledle said:

"Blessed is the one who stretches her hand and give."

wadamaripe added:

"You are surely doing a great job. Keep on doing the most. God will bless you with more."

