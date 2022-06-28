Skhumba Hlophe is celebrating his victory with fans after missing the DStv MVCA ceremony over the weekend after winning the Favourite Comedian category

The comedian expressed his gratitude for his supporters, teams, and fellow comedians who were nominated in the same category in a video

DJ Tira and Thuso Mbedu were among those who congratulated him on becoming Mzansi's favourite comedian

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Skhumba Hlophe posted a video thanking his fans after being named the country's favourite comedian in the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) in the fan-voted category.

Skhumba Hlophe is celebrating his award victory in the DStv MVCA with his fans after missing the ceremony. Image: @skhumba_official

Source: Instagram

This follows his inability to attend the ceremony, which was held at the Sun Arena in Pretoria. Dibakiso Hlophe, Skhumba's wife, accepted the trophy on his behalf, apologising and assuring Skhumba's fans that the comedian had been busy working that day.

According to Skhumba's social media posts on the day, the Kaya 959 breakfast co-host hosted his sold-out show #CanWeLaughAlready at The Ridge Casino in Mpumalanga.

Skhumba posted a video of his speech on Instagram with a background full of fans cheering while DJ Khaled's All I Do Is Win plays in the venue, confirming that he was indeed busy with a show. He thanked everyone, including his family, team and fellow comedians who were nominated in the category of Favourite Comedian.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"To my fellow comedians Celeste Ntuli, Mpho Popps, Nina Hastie and Mashabela, you guys are also winners."

Celebrities such as DJ Tira, actress Thuso Mbedu, and fellow comedian Celeste Ntuli poured their hearts out in his Instagram comments section congratulating the comedian. According to TimesLive, the award-winning comedian believes in his work and is not offended when people don't get his jokes.

"I can make you laugh or make you cry, but essentially how you feel about me and what you've made your mind up about me is something I can't change. That's why I'm not offended when people don't get my sense of humour."

On the night of the ceremony, when Skhumba was announced the winner, fans reacted with congratulatory tweets on Twitter.

@tndaba said:

"Favourite Comedian is Skhumba Hlophe. Congratulations to you my brother @skhumbi #DStvMVCA"

@Gqama_September added:

"Skhumba definitely deserves that. #DStvMVCA"

Kaya FM’s Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe dubbed “Bonnie and Clyde of radio”, SA emotional about final show

Briefly News previously reported that Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe's iconic radio show ended, and fans of the breakfast show made sure that the radio personalities knew they would be missed.

Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe are famous for their iconic morning slot on Kaya FM, and many were in shock about their departure from the radio station. Loyal listeners expressed their feelings about Thomas and Skhumba as they enjoyed the two's dynamic presentation one last time.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News