Radio personalities Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe were clear faves on Kaya FM, as their final show proves

Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe were on trending lists following their last stint on their Kaya FM morning show

Fans could not help but reminisce about what a great duo Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe make on their radio slot

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe's iconic radio show ended, and fans of the breakfast show made sure that the radio personalities knew they would be missed.

Kaya FM had Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe for the last time and Mzansi was sad to have the two's final show. Image: Instagram/@thomasmsengana

Source: Instagram

Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe are famous for their iconic morning slot on Kaya FM, and many were in shock about their departure from the radio station.

Thomas and Skhumba's fans react to duo's final show

Briefly News reported that Thomas and Skhumba were allegedly fired from their morning show, but Kaya FM has not confirmed these allegations.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Thomas and Skhumba's fans were emotional about the two leaving as they responded to Kaya FM's' tweets. Loyal listeners expressed their feelings about Thomas and Skhumba as they enjoyed the two's dynamic presentation one last time.

One netizen hoped the two would return on another slot @mantiti_mj commented:

"I really hope you guys have been placed on another time slot,cos you made radio so much fun.Our mornings are never gonna be the same again.For the last time, We love it in the morning! #ThomasAndSkhumba"

@_bello_k commented:

"It hurts hearing that this is the last time I hear awkward, fun and awakening intros to the day. It's been quite a beautiful 13 months of waking up to listening to you. Thank you for the best times of the morning "

@Jolinkomo__ commented:

"This was the best breakfast show for me, the greatest duo ever. The laughs? The 'why ufike late' slot? Set the record straight? Man #ThomasAndSkhumba made radio so enjoyable, We truly loved it in the morning. Yini Bawo!♥"

"Replacing Skhumba & Thomas?": Dineo Ranaka & Sol Phenduka join Kaya FM

Briefly News previously reported, Kaya FM listeners are in for a treat as the talented Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka are set to join the station. Ranaka, who has been with Metro FM for four years, will join Kaya FM on Monday.

The renowned radio presenter who entertained listeners on her show The Bridge for four years said while she was not actively considering leaving Metro FM, Kaya offered her an opportunity she could not refuse.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News