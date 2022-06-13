Kaya 959 is reportedly reviewing the contracts of breakfast show hosts, Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlope

According to sources close to the matter, the veteran radio host and the comedian are being axed for being off-target

However, reports also suggest that the stars may be moved to a midnight or weekend show while new presenters take over the breakfast slot

Kaya FM has allegedly fired Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlope from the breakfast show as the show's ratings were dropping drastically and they were not attracting any major advertisers.

Thomas Msengana & Skhumba Hlophe have allegedly been fired from the Kaya FM breakfast show.

Source: Instagram

Various media reports suggest that the two radio presenters will present their last show end of June, and new hosts will take over the prime time show.

According to Sunday World, negotiations to renew Skumba and Hlope's contacts are still underway. Sources close to the matter told the publication that the breakfast show started attracting the wrong target audience, hence the decision to axe the presenters.

"The show is popular to the listeners we don't target. The show is not appealing to an Afropolitan listener who is being targeted by the advertisers. So, there is misalignment between listeners that the show attracts and the advertisers."

The South African further notes that a staffer at the station said Skumba and Hlope might be moved to a late-night or weekend show if they agree with management. However, this will mean salary cuts for both stars. The source said:

“That is if they agree to the terms of their new contract. You can’t be paid the same when you are presenting a graveyard slot. If they fail to find each other, they will, unfortunately, have to leave at the end of this month.”

