Local celebrities stepped out dressed to kill to attend the just-ended DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards on Saturday

As always Twitter fashion police were on the lookout for the best and worst dressed and it is safe to say our favs showed up and showed off

Stars such as Tamia Mpisane, Blue Mbombo, Connie Ferguson, The Wife star Kwenzo Ngcobo and Makhadzi are among some of the most talked-about looks of the night

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Celebrities stepped out looking dapper to attend the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards on Saturday. Many of our favs gave us the looks we had missed due to the pandemic.

Local stars attended the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards in stylish outfits. Image: @kwenzo_pholoba, blue_mbombo and @tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

While some topped Twitter trends for winning big at the event, others hogged headlines for their elegant looks. Media personality and actress Ntando Duma caused a stir with her revealing dress that left little to the imagination.

Briefly News looks at some of the most talked out looks for the nights.

Tamia and Andile Mpisane

Power couple Tamia and Andile Mpisane may be new parents but they are still keeping the fire burning. The power couple stepped out dressed for the gods.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Blue Mbombo

Blue Mbombo definitely made it to the best-dressed list. The new mom rocked an elegant yellow gown that showed off her curves. Her simple yet classy hairdo took the whole look to the next level.

Kwenzo Ngcobo

Kwenzo Ngcobo arrived at the awards ceremony ready to take the award home. He showed up looking like the winner he is.

Thando Thabethe

Actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe made a leggy display with a black gown that showed off her toned legs.

Makhadzi

Singer Makhadzi was the star of the night. Apart from winning big, she also oozed elegance in a lengthy green dress that showed off her curves.

Connie Ferguson leaves Mzansi in tears with her heartwarming speech at the #DStvMVCA: “This is for you Sho”

In more entertainment news Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson shot to the top of Mzansi's Twitter trending list after winning the Favourite Personality award at the DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards on 25 June.

The star, who looked elegant in a maxi gown and slayed hair, dedicated her latest win to her late husband, Shona Ferguson. She said the gong was for Sho because he believed in her more than she believed in herself. She said:

"I would like to dedicate this award to my best friend. Someone who meant the world to me and continues to mean to mean the world to me."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News