Andile Mpisane is usually dressed in head-to-toe designer, and the price tag of one of his outfits was unbelievable for many South Africans

Andile Mpisane was the topic of the timeline when netizens reacted to blogger Musa Khawula about his lavish outfit

Most were divided about Andile Mpisane's designer ensemble, while many listed things they could buy with the value of his clothes

Andile Mpisane often had tongues wagging due to his lavish lifestyle as the businessman behind the Royal AM football club.

Andile Mpisane spares no expense for his wardrobe as he showed out in a R 70 000 Rick Owen designer outfit.

Andile Mpisane is also the son of reality TV star Mam'Khize, who is also well known as a wealthy businesswoman.

Andile Mpisane's R76 000 Rick Owen outfit

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula put Andile Mpisane on blast by sharing a collage of how much an Andile Mpisane outfit costs.

Andile Mpisane is wearing luxury brand Rick Owen from head to toe. The outfit costs a whopping R76 000 with his 2022 spring-summer Fogachine boots, which clocks in at R32 2000. The least expensive item was Andile's Givency bucket hat for R8 700.

Andile Mpisane has netizens debating his Rick Owen outfit

Netizens had an array of reactions to Andile's outrageously priced clothes. Some could not help but list what necessities they could buy with what Andile's clothes were worth.

@Talungs205 commented:

"Ama annual salaries wethu, angeke!!"

For others, Andile's clothes were a reminder of the inequality in the country.

@Pololo4U commented:

Spending too much money on clothes while others are starving to death!! Hai, that's Mzansi for you. ❤️

Some defended Andile from those criticising how he chooses to spend his money.

@HenrietaMongal commented:

"So if he has the money, why must he not spend it. He won't take it to Heaven."

@ScelloG commented

"Iyekeni lentwana he has no size eMzansi, no wonder they hate him! The boy is dope. He doesn’t care still."

"I'm in a different league": Andile Mpisane tells his fans they are not the same

Briefly News previously reported that Andile Mpisane wears many hats; he's a footballer, an actor, and a singer making him one of the more interesting celebrities in South Africa. Andile showed off his car collection with a confident message.

Andile shared a snap on Instagram of himself and his luxury whips and captioned the pic by saying:

"I'm in a different league."

