A video of a woman acting in a provocative manner towards a petrol attendant has been circulating online

The clip shared on Twitter by @MDNnewss shows the woman attempt to kiss and openly harass the uncomfortable employee

The post has since sparked many reactions and comments from unsettled South African social media users

Mzansi netizens were left stunned and with many comments after a video of a woman attempting to kiss a petrol attendant went viral on the social media streets.

The clip shows the woman speaking to the visibly uncomfortable attendant while holding her bank card. She gets closer to him and tries to kiss him to which he ducks his head away to evade her.

Many Saffas felt the petrol attendant was violated and harassed by the provocative lady. Image: @MDNnewss/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The woman proceeds to get even closer to him and hold him from the back as she demonstrates a sexual act. The man recording the video from the nearby car can be heard laughing off the entire incident.

The video, shared on Twitter by @MDNnewss has since sparked a heated debate online with many Saffas sharing how they found the entire act inappropriate. Many also came to the male attendant’s defence and claimed he was sexually harassed by the provocative lady.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

@seanuttbutter reacted:

“This is so sick .”

@100_kMokone responded:

“The broer is harrassed and this woman is not discouraged instead the cameraman laughs smh!”

@Thabang_Malema_ said:

“This is purely sexual harassment.”

@ngwenya_t replied:

“Women get away with a lot.”

@S84121957 wrote:

“Can't help but wonder what would've happened if it was the other way round .”

@Shamase_Sasa commented:

“How much trouble will this petrol attendant be if roles were reversed? Let's respect each other's boundaries.”

Source: Briefly News