Zahara's family is allegedly seeking the help of the police in investigating the late singer's death after suspecting foul play. The award-winning SA star passed away on 11 December after allegedly battling liver complications.

Zahara's family suspects foul play in her death

South Africans are still trying to come to terms with Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara's death. The 36-year-old star died at a Johannesburg private hospital. Her family has been seeking answers after the tragic news.

According to Sunday World, the Loliwe singer's brother Junior Mkutukana allegedly opened a case at the Roodepoort police station. Per the publication, police documents stated that the Mkutukanas suspect foul play in the singer's death. The inquest read:

”The complainant, Mr Mkutukana, alleged that on 2023-12-11 at about 12:00 he was at Roodepoort when Bulelwa Mkutukana complained of stomach pains. She was taken to Olievedale Netcare Hospital and was declared dead (sic).”

The reports come as no surprise to the public as various reports about how the family were suspecting food poisoning and witchcraft have been making the rounds on social media.

Conflicting autopsy reports confuse Zahara's family

As if they were not dealing with enough problems, the Mkutukana family were shocked by two conflicting autopsy reports that were presented to them. According to media reports, one report stated that Bulelwa died from natural causes while another one stated that the singer's cause of death is still under investigation.

