Zahara's family has reportedly refused to include her fiancé Mpho Xaba, in her funeral preparations because he did not pay the full lobola

The couple got engaged in 2023 and were planning to get married in November of this year

There is also more trouble behind the scenes after the untimely death of Zahara, who passed away on 11 December, two weeks after her negotiations

Zahara’s family allegedly does not recognise Mpho Xaba as their son-in-law. Image: @zaharasa

The family of the late Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana has allegedly sidelined her fiancé Mpho Xaba. As the family prepares to lay their beloved daughter to rest in her hometown, Mpho Xaba is not involved in the preparations, allegedly.

Mpho Xaba not recognised as the son in law

According to ZiMoja, Zahara's family has reportedly refused to include Mpho in her funeral preparations. The funeral of the Loliwe singer will be held on 22 December at Phumlani in the Eastern Cape.

However, Mpho is not part of the preparations because, according to the news publication, he did not pay the full lobola.

The couple got engaged in 2023, and a few days after they had their lobola negotiations, Zahara was hospitalised. They were planning to get married in November of this year before her untimely death.

"He did not finish lobola against him," a source was quoted saying.

Zahara's family not please with Mpho speaking at the funeral

The news publication reported that trouble brewed at her memorial service, which was held at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg. Some members did not want Mpho to speak.

Another source was quoted saying Mpho did not pay Lobola at all for the singer.

Because of this, some people within the family are worried that Mpho might cause problems in terms of her burial.

Mpho's speech raises eyebrows

During his eulogy at Zahara's memorial service on 14 December, Mpho spoke about their relationship. He highlighted how Zahara was the one who pursued him.

"She told me she would say this on our wedding day; that I stood her up three times. On the third time, I made various excuses, saying there was bad weather. My friend posted a video of a flood, and I sent it to Zahara, saying I can't drive from Pretoria because the roads are flooded. She never responded for about a week, and that's when I reached out, and the tables turned."

Zahara's sister weighs in on her death

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zahara's sisters, Lumka and Bandezwa Mkutukana, broke their silence about the singer's death.

The sisters revealed that they feel robbed, detailing how Zahara was a bright light in their family.

Mzansi is mourning the Loliwe singer's passing while also critiquing her sisters' alleged shady ways.

