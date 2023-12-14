Singer Zahara will be laid to rest on 23 September in her hometown of Phumlani in the Eastern Cape

The Loliwe singer died on 11 December, and her memorial service took place on 14 December

During her memorial service, Somizi Mhlongo and many others gave a moving eulogy in her honour

Zahara's funeral service will be in Phumlani, Eastern Cape, where she was born. Image: @zahara_sa

Award-winning singer Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana will be laid to rest on 23 September 2023 in the Eastern Cape.

More details regarding Zahara's funeral service

The Mkutukana family announced that Zahara will be buried in Phumlani, Eastern Cape, her birthplace.

The Ndize hitmaker died on 11 December after being hospitalised for nearly three weeks, due to a liver condition. Her memorial service took place on 14 December 2023 at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

Somizi acknowledged hurt he caused Zahara

During her memorial service, media personality Somizi Mhlongo gave a moving eulogy in her honour.

After her death, he condemned the people who were mean towards Zahara. But was also quick to reflect on his wrongdoing by pointing out the distasteful joke he made at the SAMAS.

He said he hurt her but was glad they managed to work things out and work on their friendship.

"I’m one of those people who owes her an apology. I learnt my lesson, because I took it for granted that it was a joke, but we don’t know how much we hurt people. I realised later that I hurt her. Luckily, we had time on earth to reconcile and become friends again."

"We should each internally apologize to her and say sorry, we could do better. What are we learning from Zahara’s story? It’s to do better. Stop making fun of other people’s downfalls.”

Ringo moves people to tears with Loliwe cover

In a previous report from Briefly News, music Legend Ringo Madlingozi performed Zahara's hit song, Loliwe during her memorial service

The late multi-award-winning singer's memorial service was held on Thursday, 14 December 2023, at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

Fans got goosebumps after watching Ringo Madlingozi's performance at the memorial service.

