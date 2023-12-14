Music Legend Ringo Madlingozi performed Zahara's hit song Loliwe at her memorial service

The late multi-award-winning singer's memorial service was held on Thursday, 14 December 2023, at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg

Fans got goosebumps after watching Ringo Madlingozi's performance at the memorial service

Music legend Ringo Madlingozi performed at Zahara's memorial service. Image: @zaharasa, @ringomadlingozi

Source: Instagram

The music legend Ringo Madlingozi, who made his comeback to the industry, gave his best performance recently, leaving many fans impressed with his never-ending talent.

Ringo performs Loliwe at Zahara's memorial service

Musician and member of the parliament Ringo Mandlingozi recently made headlines again after his Delicious Festival saga. The star recently reminded peeps of his extraordinary talent.

The star performed the late Zahara's hit song, Loliwe, at her memorial service on Thursday, 14 December 2023, at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg. People came out in numbers, including celebs and politicians, to pay their last respects to the singer, who passed away on Monday, 11 December 2023, after a short illness.

A Twitter (X) user, @MeshackBevhula, shared the video of Ringo performing on stage and captioned it:

"Ringo singing Zahara's song Loliwe #ZaharaMemorialService."

See the post below:

Ringo's performance gives netizens goosebumps

Shortly after the video of the Sondela hitmaker singing onstage was shared on social media, netizens and fans shared how amazing he is, even at his age. See some of the responses below:

@SiyaMiti_the1st shared:

"I can't think of anyone better than Ringo to sing Loliwe as a tribute to #Zahara . Good choice, great vocal match."

@PulaMthemb88631 said:

"Ringo performance is missing the prayer effect. #Somizi #Ringo #Xaba #MphoXaba."

@zandity_ applauded:

"Great performance. Yho bhuti wemfiliji."

@Leo_kay9 praised:

"This guy can sing."

@ChefSparks_ commented:

"Ringo Madlingozi is one hell of a legend."

@ubomiabumanga_ mentioned:

"Yoh, Ringo is who he thinks he is."

@fana_twi responded:

"Perfect Song to send her home with."

Zahara cries while performing on stage

In a previous report by Briefly News, Zahara recently made headlines as she shed tears while performing. The star shared several pictures of herself on stage as she got emotional.

The engaged Loliwe hitmaker poured her heart out in the post caption, saying she hopes to heal people through her music as they reflect on her life journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News