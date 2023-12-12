A talented young girl performed a beautiful Zulu song while playing the guitar in a heartwarming TikTok video

The gifted young artist is melting hearts on the social media platform and earning nationwide praise

Mzansi netizens said the little girl's talent reminds them of the late and legendary musician Zahara

A Zulu girl melted hearts with her singing while playing the guitar. Image: @snothie_b

Source: TikTok

An amazingly talented kiddo on TikTok is the talk of town. She sang a beautiful Zulu song while strumming her guitar, and let me tell you, it's melting hearts.

Little songstress gives Zahara vibes

People from all corners of Mzansi are showering this young artist with love and praise. Some are even saying her vibe takes them back to the legendary Zahara who sadly passed away recently.

Video of young singer blows up

The video is blowing up, and everyone's cheering for the little maestro. Can't blame them!

The wholesome footage was uploaded on TikTok by @snothie_b and has a viewer count of 274,000.

Watch the video below:

Netizens plead with young girl's parents

TikTok users urged her parents to keep honing and nurturing her undeniable talents and hopefully, she can make a living from what she loves in future.

@Nowis said:

"When you say you started at 6 years old, they think you lying. ❤️‍"

@swazizindela posted:

"Aibo Zahara, is that you? Don't play games with me. "

@Mrs N commented:

"Please get her guitar classes adorable. "

@user4976827117117sbo stated:

"Zahara omncane. "

@Sanelisiwe.Mahlangu added:

"Khuphuka lapho muhle!Big up to the backup artists for supporting her all the way. Please this is how we build their self-esteem."

@cphamedia_rsa wrote:

"Find her a Brentwood skirt and Carvela konakele manje. "

@Vusi.Mminatau stated:

"Jiki Jiki the parents want her to become a nurse, imagine nje."

@user7025124448181 commented:

"Zahara the Zulu version growing up."

Musician performing amapiano joint goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a viral TikTok video of a man with a voice that moves mountains gave South Africa goosebumps because of his talent.

The young man was recorded performing a popular amapiano song with a guitar, leaving TikTokkers in awe of his skills.

