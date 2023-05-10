A young child went TikTok viral for displaying talent in a video where she belted out a beautiful song

The video of the little princess hitting all the right notes had many people in awe of how she was doing the most without trying

Many TikTok users flooded the comments to express how blown away they were to hear the child sing like an angel

People could not get enough of how good this girl sounded. The child was a hit on TikTok as she showed vocal prowess beyond her years.

A little girl sang her heart out and made people compare her to Beyoncé. Image: slisokhelamc

Source: TikTok

This TikTok of the girl singing reminded many of one of the best vocalists, Beyoncé. Netizens did not hold back as they showered her with compliments.

SA convinced kid's voice is one of the best

One girl delivered a solid vocal performance on the socials in a post by @slisokhelamc. Watch the video to hear the talented young lady:

Netizens praise kid's vocal skill

Many people always love to see kids give their passion a try. TikTok users encouraged the girl to pursue a music career as they drew parallels between her and stars like Brenda Fassie and Beyoncé.

berth117 commented:

"Brenda Fassie?"

GogoKaShaka commented:

"This is our SA, Beyonce, I'm inlove with this child......Brenda Fassie."

nwabisamendwana

"Voice is so matured qhubekani nenze videos."

user813637786523 commented:

"She knows she's a star."

Percy Ntobeko Malupi commented:

"I love her her smile, her confidence yoh I wish she was my baby girl."

Phumlani Kubheka commented:

"Nice nana."

