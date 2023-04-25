A man and woman were dancing up a storm while on a night out together, and they had all eyes on them

The lovebirds were in perfect harmony as they turned up together with their lit sense of rhythm

Online users could not stop raving about the TikTok, showing how in love the two groovists were

A TikTok of two lovers dancing together went viral. The loving pair got thousands of likes as they looked like they were having the time of their life.

A Mzansi pair of lovers dancing up a storm went TikTok viral with their obvious bond. Image: @lihlesiphesihle

Source: TikTok

People were in awe of the bond between the two. Hundreds of comments were gushing over the adorable couple.

Man and woman in love happily dance together

A video by @lihlesiphesihle shows a loving duo with matching red jackets and black pants. The video of them doing the most in a perfectly coordinated move. Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps gush over cute couple's dance routine

The video had people praising the loving pair. Online users could not stop raving as dance videos are often a hit.

Sinemivuyo Mpulu commented:

"Imagine you’re drunk and you find your parents at groove....in matching outfits."

slindo_radebe commented:

"Always go for your type."

Lebs Sibongile commented:

"This is my Aunt and Hubby , they definitely love each other."

Bridgie babe commented:

"They have a dance practice session at home."

prudyrudy1 commented:

"Ke bona Baratani ba....bo forever yena straight."

slindo_radebe commented:

Source: Briefly News