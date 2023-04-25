An interracial couple has been trending for sharing a cute video of not understanding each other because of their languages

The couple staying in Cape Town chronicle their love and the moments they share in their lives

Netizens loved how long it took for them to understand each other, but eventually, they figured it out

An interracial couple shares a cute video of their language barrier. Images: @nsalemane/TikTok

Source: TikTok

An interracial couple from Cape Town shared how hard it can be to understand each other when the languages differ. Nthabiseng Salemane posted a video on TikTok showing online users an example of what her French husband calls a dustpan.

After revealing that he called a dustpan a shovel, netizens were left in stitches. The post has over 140K views, more than 15K likes, and other couples shared their stories. Slaemane showed Mzansi how funny it can be at times and said:

"One thing about being in an interracial relationship, but I love moments like this. I learn a new French word, and he adds an English word to his already spectacular vocabulary."

Watch the video below:

TikTok video sparks debate about language barriers between couples

After peeps saw the hilarious post, many shared their hilarious stories with their significant others.

Here are the comments:

@sunshine said:

"No, because I thought he was looking for the garden shovel or a spade."

@Nyakallo's said:

"Nthabi, did you just say interracial?? No! This one ke international, French babe."

@Grace143_star said:

"I thought he wanted to do some gardening. Oh, bless him."

@OloBlaque commented:

"Where do you all find French men? I want one."

@Thandi_Mlotha said:

"That man is passionate."

