A loving mom went all out in celebrating her son's completion of pre-school as he heads to Grade R

The woman threw him a huge birthday party and the family took the celebration to a new level with their joyous vibe

The videos from the cheerful event were posted on TikTok and netizens love how supportive the family is

A family celebrated a little boy going to Grade R with a big party. Image: @murendy03

Source: TikTok

A proud woman proved that there is nothing better than the love and support of family.

Family celebrates young graduate

The lady made sure her little boy was showered with praise when he graduated from preschool.

The little graduate, draped in his gown, arrived home from school to find his family members rejoicing and cheering.

Party videos circulate on TikTok

The mom was holding a cake that said "Grade R here I come" as the party crew danced with excitement.

The videos were uploaded on TikTok by @murendy03 and have collectively amassed over 300,000 views and 23,000 likes

Watch the video below:

SA people applauds tight-knit family

Hundreds of Mzansi people flocked to the comments section to praise the tight-knit family making a deal of the little boy's achievement and building confidence.

See some of the comments below:

@nyambenimutshidzi said:

"If my family doesn’t celebrate this way on my graduation I’m disowning them."

@xongi_mathebula commented:

"This proves that family is everything.♥️"

@Lorainlonza posted:

"Some families are so supportive.This is beautiful.❤️❤️"

@rhandzumathebula3 mentioned:

"This child will make sure she graduates up to doctorate, you did well. "

@MapitsiMaepa added:

"No content excites me like graduation content."

@NnditsheniTshikosi stated:

"Our little masters graduate, love this."

@Themhumbu wrote:

"I don't doubt he is going for his all gowns till the red one xem. This is so heartwarming.❤"

@leratomodau mentioned:

"The graduate has spoken.❤️❤️"

Jhb woman becomes first family graduate

In another article, Briefly News reported that in a heartwarming moment that has touched the hearts of many, a young woman became emotional after seeing her brother after she graduated.

The TikTok user is the first university graduate in her family. The heartfelt scene was captured in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, resonating with nationwide viewers.

