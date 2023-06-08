A young woman became emotional after seeing her brother following her graduation ceremony at the University of Johannesburg

She is the first graduate in their family, and emotions were high as she achieved such a significant milestone

Mzansi congratulated the lady on pushing through and getting her degree after years of hard work

Johannesburg woman goes viral for becoming the first graduate in her family.

In a heartwarming moment that has touched the hearts of many, a young woman became emotional after seeing her brother after she graduated.

Johannesburg women trend to become the first graduate in their family

TikTok user @nomalangaogrand is the first university graduate in her family. The heartfelt scene was captured in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, resonating with nationwide viewers. The emotional post shows the young hun's tearful reaction when she sees her brother. He was the only family member able to attend the graduation as her mother passed away.

Woman overcome with emotions as she graduates

After she shared the heartfelt post, it quickly gained traction, spreading across social media platform. Viewers were moved by the powerful display of sibling love and the significance of being the first graduate in their family.

The comments section overflowed with messages of encouragement, celebration, and personal stories of similar journeys:

@Baby O said:

"Chopping onions, somehow I also felt that hug."

@ItumelengSA commented:

"Chopping onions. Congratulations."

@soso said:

"I just got goosebumps reading the caption."

@ZintleZwane said:

"Your brother loves you. Keep on making them proud."

@siwe804 commented:

"I shed a tear, thinking of the sacrifices that my brother is also making just for me to finish this degree."

@threadbag3072 said:

"Not only your mom is proud you have a entire community and ancestors engaging in your joy."

@Bennie Handsome commented:

"Congratulations to you is very touching and emotional."

