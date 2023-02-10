An incident happened after a lady with a gentleman were pranked that has gotten many social media users pissed

The viral prank involved baiting the victim with a money note and throwing a toy snake at them

When it was the turn of the lady, she collapsed out of the shock experienced at the sight of the snake

A young lady could not stand the sight of a toy snake that was made to spring up in her direction in a prank video that has gone viral.

Although the original source of the video is unclear, the footage has stirred massive reactions as many were unhappy about how the prank got the lady frightened.

The unnamed lady and a gentleman were walking down the road when they spotted some amount of money on the floor. Just when the gentleman bent down to pick up the note, the toy snake was thrown at the duo, causing the lady to faint.

The gentleman then hurried to pick her up to safety.

MalusiWami LadyMbally said:

I think I can find myself in jail if a person does this to me and I don't faint... This is stupid prank from a fool, a short-minded person... You can't scar people that you don't even know their conditions..

Tynesha Lewis added:

So many emotions at once. I said omg then laughed so hard, then said that’s not funny but laughed again. Sorry ‍♀️

Heather Waddell Ramirez mentioned:

Some people be scaring other not realizing they could have a heart attack. Espeically if they have heart problems.

Mills Palmer indicated:

As a gentleman you allow the lady to pick up the money or you pick it up and give it to her, but by the speed on which the guy ran for his life, we could see he is not a gentleman and neither a protector and hope she is not the girlfriend and if she is then wahala for her. And for the person who pranked them, bro find the lady and apologize to her and work on your prank taking some things into consideration (people's health conditions, frustration, anger, emotions, and so on).

Man takes prank to next level, dresses like crocodile & faces it in video

Ghana's leading news website Yen.gh reported that, in another story, by masquerading as a crocodile and confronting it head-on, a brave young man was able to play a joke on the creature.

The crocodile felt so afraid that it was forced to hurry back into the river body it had emerged from, according to an unusual video that was captured by another man who stood in the distance.

The video has been making waves on social media after it was shared only with many having divided opinions about the man's act.

