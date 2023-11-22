A video of Grade R kids turned heads graduating turned heads on TikTok and pulled impressive views

The stylish squad in cute gowns and sneakers gave Mzansi netizens all the feels by dancing in procession

The adorable clip is receiving a lot of love with people saying it is the coolest graduation they have ever seen

A video of a graduation party won many hearts on TikTok. Image: @buyie0

Source: TikTok

Hold onto your heartstrings, Mzansi! One woman unleashed a TikTok video of Grade R graduation joy that'll make you wish you were back in kindergarten.

These little legends, rocking tiny gowns and sneakers, just owned the graduation game.

Graduation dance routine

As the mini-grads lined up for their big moment, @buyie0's TikTok showed the children breaking it down in perfect sync, all under the groove guidance of their teacher.

She definitely deserves a medal for turning graduation into a dance party.

Grade R video gains traction

The vibey video scored over 378,000 views and more than 10,000 people pressed the like button.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi swoons over graduation video

Mzansi netizens flooded the comments with love, giving the teacher a virtual high-five for making education look like the coolest gig in town. Looks like she's not just teaching ABCs she's schooling us all in the art of making education look fun.

@mojethemane said:

"I want to go to Grade R bafethu. Ziyabuya lapho."

@mametwins mentioned:

"Nice yoh I love the fact that they are wearing sneakers, very cute."

@leahmmaphuti posted:

"The only graduation I would attend at this time."

@trishagoldern commented:

"This is where the party is hle. Bona teacher. "

@jaybee9881 wrote:

"I'm going back school ngeke too much fun held in schools now."

@ratozz24 said:

"I swear Grade R graduations are the best in the country."

@itsjustjesse_2 added:

"Bahle hle, children always bring tears of joy."

@simbongile18 stated:

"Job well done teachers."

