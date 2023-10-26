Dynamic actress Zikhona Sodlaka has bagged a prestigious award for her role as Mandisa on The Wife

The Fox on the Masked Singer SA took to her Instagram to celebrate her victory with a dedication to her people

Her followers lost their minds from the excitement of her victory, flooding her post with praise

Zikhona Sodlaka celebrated her Best Actress award win with a dedication to her fans. Images: @zikhonasodlaka

Source: Instagram

Seasoned actress Zikhona Sodlaka received her dues at the National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) over the weekend, bagging the Best Actress in a TV Series award for her role as Mandisa on Showmax's The Wife.

Zikhona Sodlaka dedicates her win to her fans with video

The fan fave, who always receives compliments from Mzansi for her exceptional acting, wrote an appreciation note accompanied by a video of her stunning tuxedo-inspired outfit at the Pretoria award ceremony on her Instagram.

Sodlaka's note reads in part:

"We brought it home bantase. I don’t think I fully understood how important it is to know that one is supported until recently. My heart is full.

"And to all those who hold my hand through this life journey, Enkosi. We hv come a long way.. here’s to many more."

Check out her post below:

Mzansi buzzes over Sodlaka's Best Actress victory

Netizens have always called for the actress to get more recognition for her sensational craftsmanship, and were happy to flood her post with congratulatory messages:

@sindi_dlathu said:

"Congratulations sisi."

@dawnthandeka_king applauded:

"Congratulations sthandwa sami, you looked absolutely stunning."

@yayarsa said:

"Congratulations my love! So so deserving."

@jenniferbala added:

"Congratulations Sis! This is so well deserved and I’m glad you are getting your flowers."

@manjazz_zee agreed:

"Hayi yhuuu you fully deserve this sisi, congratulations."

@bongani_drama congratulated:

"Felicitations Mntase. You are deserving of this accolade and more."

@siwemthamzeli added:

"Congratulations Sis you deserve it. You worked hard for it. Siyakubongela. Ca."

Zikhona Sodlaka unmasked as Fox on Unmasked Singer SA

In more Zikhona stories on Briefly News, the thespian revealed that her creative talents were vast after being unmasked as the favourite fox on the Unmasked Singer SA.

Sodlaka also surprised herself after receiving a positive response from social media, saying maybe a singing career is on the horizon.

