A new Switch Energy Drink ad went viral in South Africa for its hilarious satire

The ad depicts lazy government workers suddenly becoming productive after drinking Switch, highlighting real-life issues like potholes and slow service

South Africans loved the ad's creativity, with some even jokingly suggesting they vote for Switch in the elections

An advert by Switch hilariously poked fun at Mzansi's government system. Image: @emkay_afrika

A video of a new and hilariously satirical advert by Switch Energy Drink had South African netizens laughing out loud from entertainment.

Switch advert pokes fun at SA government

The video shared on TikTok, depicts how civil servants and ministers working in various governmental departments showed no interest in performing their duties, such as attending to calls, public issues, queries, or admin tasks, but chose to sleep, slack off, or play games instead.

However, things took a turn when one of the government officials complained that the water dispenser needed to be "switched," prompting a maintenance worker to add Switch Energy Drink to it.

Government officials and employees are seen having a drink of "Switch," releasing a burst of energy and motivation to do their work, such as urging relevant departments to fix potholes and the water supply, attend to ID, passport, and license applications, attend to housing queries, reboot the economy, and even drop the petrol price.

The video hilariously poked fun at how a "switch" is what it took for the South African government to pull up its socks and improve the state of many problematic departments and socio-economic issues.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi entertained by Switch advert

The video won online praise from many entertained netizens who were impressed by the creativity behind the advert. Some people even joked that they wanted to vote for Switch in the upcoming democratic elections.

Quinton Mafifi replied:

"This advert is everything we want ❤️❤️."

killatmk said:

"Satire iBlind ngokuthi yazi ineVaar."

MAX MGADI commented:

"They forgot to SWITCH ON the lights."

msnetsh commented:

"I haven't seen such a great advert in a long time."

Strawberry Penguin said:

"Can we vote for Switch in the elections ."

Cheeky Goose replied:

"Switch for president!!!"

Senzo_Mtembu responded:

"So kahle kahle le advert ithi we must switch from ANC to MK, EFF, IFP or DA."

cosh commented:

"Fix Bafana Bafana."

Women slam ANC government's poor

In another story, Briefly News reported that two young women went viral on TikTok after creatively demonstrating how the African National Congress government has failed them.

With elections fast approaching, the ANC is being criticized by South Africans for a number of reasons, including corruption, poor service delivery, and the low employment rate.

The video shared by @starrlucida shows the ladies dancing, and without saying a single word, showcasing deteriorated tar roads, taps with no flowing water, litter and pollution and incomplete RDP houses.

