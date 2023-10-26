Johannesburg-born and international star Tyla has proudly told her followers about her heritage

She took to her Instagram seven pictures and a video of her appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Her pride for her country made online spectators shower her with praise and compliments

Tyla flew the South African high in a dedication post after appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Images: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla, a Johannesburg-born singer whose hot song Water blew up worldwide, shared with her international followers the story of her African dream after an interview on a famous late-night show.

Tyla posts 7 pictures and 1 video of her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The dancing and singing sensation was featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and posted her Instagram page some media from her performance with an inspiring caption that read:

"Not long ago I was just a girl in South Africa dreaming of moments like this... Even though I’ve been grindingggg for years it feels like this is all happening so fast. I cannot wait for the world to see what an African Popstar looks like!"

Check out her experience on the post below:

Mzansi proud of Tyla's feature on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The soon-to-be superstar's tribute and pride in her country made social media users reassure her even more. People said:

@nocxymabika said:

"Can only be God. we all happy for you."

@tanseycoetzee assured her:

"We love you Tyla and we are super proud of you. Keep shining babygirl."

@spotifyafrica gave the green approval:

"Giving us queen energy."

@lesleyannbrandt said:

"We are proud of you."

@phuphogumedek weighed in:

"It takes a lot of years to become an ‘overnight success’. You deserve to be there!"

@aayeshapatel2017 cheered her on:

"Go girl and make our country proud, applause for you."

@iamanarsonist said:

"You were supposed to get viral with “getting late” but anyways I’m glad you are viral now."

Mzansi is unimpressed with Tyla hanging out with Chris Brown

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, South Africans were worried about the rising star's link-up with R&B singer Chris Brown.

The after-tour party was given a thumbs-down, with netizens citing that Breezy would take romantic advantage of her given his history.

