South African artist Tyla keeps on flying the Mzansi flag even higher

The 21-year-old pop-amapiano star shared on Instagram that she will be featured on the American show The Tonight Show

Fans and the celebville praised and applauded the young star for bagging the opportunity of being on the US TV show

Pop-amapiano star Tyla is headed to a US TV show 'The Tonight Show.' Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Yah! Tyla is the girl she thinks she is. The young pop-amapiano star has gradually climbed the ladder and is now recognised internationally.

Tyla heads to the US

Musician Tyla has become a household name. The star made headlines recently and has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 10 million monthly Spotify listeners.

The record-breaking Water hitmaker has been invited to Jimmy Fallon's TV show, The Tonight Show. Tyla keeps making South Africans proud and always securing a bag week in and week out.

The 21-year-old star shared the news of her being featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on her Instagram timeline and said:

"See you there Tygers @jimmyfallon @fallontonight #fallontonight."

See the post below:

Fans salute Tyla

Shortly after the star posted the news on social media, celebville and her followers flooded her comment section with heartfelt and complimentary messages:

pearlthusi said:

"South Africa has had a great year on the international stage. We’re so proud of you, TEEELAH!!!!"

lloyiso_rsa wrote:

"Get outa here!!"

dushantnaidu responded:

"Now when we say South Africa to THE WORLD."

bakedonline replied:

"that’s our coloured queen."

chef_chowciao said:

"We are proud of you. Stay content and kind, baby. Spread the essence of Ubuntu wherever you go! Those are the South African seeds that need to be planted all over the world."

zakesbantwini responded:

"Superstar."

obviouslygodsfavorite wrote:

"I hope he does the dance challenge."

moozlie replied:

"Go girl!"

