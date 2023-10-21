Natasha Thahane shared a cryptic post which fans believe is directed at her baby daddy Thebinkosi Lorch

This comes after Orlando Pirates won a match at the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup tournament Lorch was named man of the match

The football team's supporters urged her to continue supporting the midfielder who is in top form

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Actress Natasha Thahane and Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: @natasha_thahane and @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Orlando Pirates finessed their way to the Carling Knockout quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Cape Town Spurs.

The football action was a hot topic following the match on Friday night. After the match, Natasha Thahane posted a picture of a goat on her Instagram page and the internet went wild.

Natasha subtle nod to Thebinkosi Lorch

Was it an ode to her favourite farm animal? Nope, people are convinced it was a subtle nod at her boyfriend, Thebinkosi Lorch.

Fans quickly deciphered the code, concluding that the goat emoji meant the Pirates midfielder was the Greatest of All Time.

See the Instagram post below:

Natasha Thahane gets Orlando Pirates fans talking

Orlando Pirates' supporters jumped in the comments section, urging Natasha to keep supporting Thebinkosi. Perhaps, they think if their relationship is flourishing, he might start scoring hat-tricks.

Read some of the comments below:

@mzansi_jokes_rsa said:

"We were waiting for your post vele."

taylor_sfiso posted:

"Yes girl!❤️ Continue dishing whatever meal you’re serving in the bedroom we love you squiza wethu."

@kgomotso.2 mentioned:

"Dzaadyy is bringing 100k home mommy."

@taelo_kanyane wrote:

"R100k yadi nappies in the bag. Ching! Ching! ☠"

@mrsluvuno added:

"It's the love and undying support for me, keep praying for him we really wish you well with your mini family, no weapon shall prosper. "

@princegemini_sa commented:

"Severe chest pains went straight to Siyabaphula FC."

Actress Natasha Thahane stuns Mzansi with her mam’fundisi church outfit: “Kgaitsedi ya ga mpostol”

In another article, Briefly News reported that Sundays are for churchgoers. The Blood & Water star found herself topping the trend list recently. Natasha left social media users eating crumbs after she shared her church snaps online.

Not only did the actress Natasha Thahane flaunt her gorgeous pics, but she also left Mzansi shocked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News