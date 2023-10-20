Dancer Bontle Modiselle has set the bar high for her fellow fans and followers

Priddy Ugly's wife turned social media upside down with a viral video of herself doing the Water dance challenge

Bontle's moves impressed many netizens as they named her the champion of the dance challenge

Bontle Modiselle brought the heat with her viral dancing video.

Source: Instagram

No matter what you can say, Bontle Modiselle is definitely the queen of dance. The star recently shared a clip of herself that set social media abuzz.

Bontle Modiselle joins the Water dance challenge

Without a doubt, Bontle Modiselle always gives on every dance challenge she has done. The girl who once made it to the Guinness World Records recently set the bar high for other dancers.

The dancer joined in on the fun, adding her name to the list of people who jumped on Tyla's Water dance challenge. The star posted a hot, sizzling video of herself dancing that set social media abuzz.

Bontle captioned the video:

"#WaterChallenge. Congratulations, beautiful @tyla, on everything. It’s the most amazing thing to witness. Global DC: @litchi_hov."

You can watch the reel here:

Fans salute Bontle Modiselle for smashing the dance challenge

Shortly after the dancer posted the video, netizens flooded her comment section with complimentary remarks:

kele_megano said:

"@priddy_ugly is definitely the luckiest man I know in South Ahhhhh."

lamiez_holworthy wrote:

"Hai, you’re all sorts of hot, Ma’am!"

nandi_madida said:

"And class is dismissed."

zanelepotelwa replied:

"Every challenge you do… we must end it!!! 'Cause you’ve won."

blckvreka_ responded:

"Challenge closed."

tinana_ wrote:

"Thing about you, you will shut down any challenge."

melzinbala said:

"We have a winner!"

