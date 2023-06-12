More details about the drama between Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch and his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala have continued to emerge

The soccer star charted social media trends and made headlines when he was found guilty of assaulting Mathithibala in September 2020

According to a recent report, Lorch failed to get an eviction order against Mathithibala at the time because he owed her R140K

There is more to the Thembinkosi Lorch and Fundiswa Mathithibala saga than what is being said.

The soccer star trended on social media following reports that he was found guilty of beating and strangling his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala.

Lorch allegedly failed to throw Fundiswa out of his home because he owed her R140K

It looks like Thembinkosi Lorch and Fundiswa Mathithibala's affair was not an easy walk in the park. According to Sunday World, the Orlando Pirates allegedly failed to evict Mathithibala from his home because he owed her.

An investigator close to the matter disclosed that Lorch wanted to get an eviction order against Fundiswa after being arrested in September 2020. The South African notes that Fundiswa had one request before leaving, which was to get her money back.

Lorch is reportedly planning to use this information to his advantage as he wants to prove to the court that their relationship wasn't always sour but they also supported each other emotionally, physically and financially.

"He will use this information to show the court that their relationship was cordial and not only did they support each other emotionally and psychologically but financially too."

Lorch is scheduled to head back to court for sentencing on 28 July.

