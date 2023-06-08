Natasha Thahane has remained mum on the reports that her baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala

The Orlando Pirates star charted Twitter trends and hogged headlines after the Randburg magistrate's court found him guilty

Taking to her Instagram page, the Blood & Water actress posted hot pictures living it up in Paris despite her man's scandal

Natasha Thahane is unbothered by the fact that her man Thembinkosi Lorch is trending for all the wrong reasons.

Natasha Thahane has revealed that she is in Paris amid her baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch's GBV scandal. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lorch is the talk of the town after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala in 2020.

Natasha Thahane serves body goals while living it up in Paris amid Thembinkosi Lorch's scandal

Natasha Thahane has not commented on the GBV allegations levelled against his baby daddy and rumoured husband, Thembinkosi Lorch.

The popular actress made headlines after the Randburg magistrate court found Lorch guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa in September 2020. According to IOL, the Orlando Pirates player will be back in court for sentencing in July.

Ignoring the noise surrounding her name, the mother of one headed to her Instagram page to share stunning content from her Paris getaway. The star served body goals in a matching two-piece set and white top.

Natasha Thahane's post sparks mixed reactions from her followers

Natasha's followers flocked to her post's comments section to dish their thoughts on the look. Some unfiltered peeps even asked what she was doing in France while her man is going through the most in Mzansi.

@landamav wrote:

"Bring home some gifts ❤️"

@thapelo_mash7 commented:

"Dankoo mrs lorch "

@thabiso_mookane added:

"How is she in Paris while her man is dealing with a lot of things?"

@yenkosi_1 noted:

"You never disappoint ❤️"

@nicolene_hanson said:

"Milk and honey "

