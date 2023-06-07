Natasha Thahane's man Thembinkosi Lorch found himself trending on social media following reports that he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala

The Randburg magistrate court found the 30-year-old Orlando Pirates star guilty of assault with intent to cause bodily harm

Lorch reportedly beat Mathithibala and strangled her during a heated altercation at his home in 2020

Natasha Thahane's baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch is trending for all the wrong reasons again.

Natasha Thahane’s baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2020. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3 and @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Thembinkosi Lorch found guilty of beating and strangling his ex-girlfriend

The Randburg magistrate court found the Orlando Pirates player guilty of assaulting Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala when they were still dating.

According to IOL, the case is related to a complaint laid against Lorch at the Randburg police in September 2020. The soccer star who shares a one-year-old son with actress Natasha Thahane was reportedly arrested on 7 September 2020 and released on R2000 bail.

According to EWN, the charge sheet stated that Mathithibala was visiting her then-boyfriend at his Randburg home when the incident took place.

The football player allegedly became violent when he was asked to return Fundiswa's car keys as it was getting late. NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane added that Lorch reportedly became violent and strangled his ex-girlfriend while beating her.

The football player is expected back in court for sentencing on 28 July 2023.

Lorch trends after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend

The news about Lorch sparked a frenzy on social media. Fans headed to their pages to dish their thoughts on Lorch's violent behaviour.

@MachineCulture2 said:

"His mistake was moving on very fast with Natasha. After fighting with your girl, you don't move on to be with another girl. You apologize and rekindle the relationship for her to drop the charges."

@gettello21 added:

"He's likely to get prison time and a fine as an alternative. So next season we will see our bread winner balling regardless."

@Tobisani1 commented:

"I'm anticipating the reaction from his club as GBV is a very serious offence in this country."

