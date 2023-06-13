A former policewoman was scammed out of her R3.7 million pension by her boyfriend and her supposed uncle

The ex-colonel was convinced to quit SAPS post and hand over her pension payout to her boyfriend's uncle so he could pray over it

The uncle was arrested by the Hawks in Limpopo but the police are still searching for the former officer's boyfriend

POLOKWANE - A former South African Police Service (SAPS) colonel is seeking justice after being swindled out of her R3.7 million pension payout.

A scamming boyfriend swindled a former colonel from Limpopo out of her R3.7 million pension.

Source: Getty Images

The former colonel opened a criminal case against her boyfriend and his alleged "uncle", who masqueraded as a prophet after they stole millions from her.

Limpopo ex-colonel convinced to quit SAPS job by boyfriend and his uncle

The boyfriend and his false prophet uncle lured the woman into a scam where they convinced her to quit her job to start a business in November 2022.

The colonel received her pension payout in February this year, after which she handed the entire R3.7 million to her boyfriend's uncle so he could pray for a successful booming business.

The victim's boyfriend allegedly sent her on holiday after she handed over the money. When she returned, her boyfriend's apartment was cleaned out, IOL reported.

Boyfriend and uncle run off with former colonel's pension

All the woman's attempts to contact the boyfriend fail and that's when the colonel realised she had been scammed.

After she opened the case, the Polokwane-based Hawks' Serious Commercial Imvesication unit traced the false prophet uncle, who was subsequently arrested.

The 33-year-old con man is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 13 June. The boyfriend is still at large, News24 reported.

South Africans feel no sympathy for Limpopo woman swindled out of R3m pension

Below are some comments:

@bakaMabaso commented:

"Mxm the whole Colonel fell for nonsense."

Nkosazana Radebe said:

"South African women and prophet."

Leonie Opperman added:

"Sorry if this sounds harsh, but anybody in this day and age who, after all the publicity on similar scams, still falls for something like this can't expect any sympathy."

@EliasJoji stated:

"Good, our sisters don't learn, so let them suffer."

@MjikaJoe remarked:

"They never learn... Serves her right."

@IkhonaTuswa questioned:

"Hayibo guys, what's wrong with these women?"

Limpopo woman faces 33 counts of fraud for swindling nursing students out of more than R3 million, NPA reveals

In another scam-related story, Briefly News reported that a Limpopo woman is facing justice in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court for defrauding unsuspecting aspiring nurses out of their hard-earned money.

Salome Ngwana is facing 33 counts of fraud for stealing more than R3 million from students who enrolled in her bogus nursing schools.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Ngama ran a scam that involved enrolling students in nursing courses at Far North Nursing School. The colleges in Botlokwa, Morebeng and the Vhembe district were unregistered, IOL reported.

