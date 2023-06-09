A woman who swindled R3 million from aspiring nurses is facing 33 counts of fraud in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court

The women swindled students by enrolling them in bogus, unregistered nursing schools and promising them employment and diplomas

The National Prosecuting Authority said the nursing school swindler is facing scores of other fraud changes throughout Limpopo

POLOKWANE - A Limpopo woman is facing justice in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court for defrauding unsuspecting aspiring nurses out of their hard-earned money.

A Limpopo woman appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's court to face 33 counts of fraud for scamming R3m from nursing students. Image: stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Salome Ngwana is facing 33 counts of fraud for stealing more than R3 million from students who enrolled in her bogus nursing schools.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Ngama ran a scam that involved enrolling students in nursing courses at Far North Nursing School. The colleges in Botlokwa, Morebeng and Vhembe district were unregistered, IOL reported.

Limpopo woman evades arrest for 6 years after scamming nursing students of R3m

The case dates back to 2017 when students who were swindled opened cases against Ngwana, however, the woman evaded police and was untraceable for six years.

Ngwana was finally arrested on 10 March when police intercepted her at OR Tambo International Airport when she arrived from Zimbabwe.

Malabi-Dzhangi said Ngwana is facing a score of other cases in different courts. The woman has to answer for 40 counts of fraud in Thohoyandou, 13 in Makhado and 43 in the Morebeng Magistrate's Court.

The Polokwane Magistrate's postponed the case until 15 June, when Ngwana will reappear for her bail hearing, News24 reported.

South African weigh in on Limpopo woman's arrest for nursing scam

Below are some comments:

Asenathi Jackie said:

"You can run, but you cannot hide... That's one thing I love about the law."

Christopher Reynolds questioned:

"How many people who are driving fancy cars on our roads and living in big houses earned that money honestly? Constantly reading about another fraudster or thief."

Wilbert Mogale added:

"Her deeds have now caught up with her."

@Al_lnz_Ou17 commented:

"Yazin women are really making some remarkable strides in these high-level crimes."

