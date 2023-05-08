New Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has been accused of scamming investors out of their money

The allegations were brought to light by DA caucus leader Mpho Phalatse over the weekend

South Africans are torn about the allegations against Gwamanda, with some saying the DA should have gone to the police before he was voted in

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected City of Johannesburg (CoJ) mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is already in the middle of serious scandals.

Gwamanada has been accused of being involved in a ponzi scheme that swindled money from Soweto residents.

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda denies fraud allegations

According to SowetanLIVE, Gwamanada denied the accusations that he scammed people into investing in his company iThemba Lama Afrika.

The company allegedly ran a funeral scheme that left investors high and dry in Protea North, Soweto.

Gwamanada stated that he did not scam anyone and challenged anyone who felt scammed by him to open a case with the police.

DA's Mpho Phalatse says the new Joburg mayor can't be trusted

Democratic Alliance caucus leader Mpho Phalatse shed light on the fraud allegations against Gwamanada over the weekend.

According to TimesLIVE, Phalatse, the former COJ mayor, said Gwamanada can not be trusted with the City's R70 billion budget because of the serious allegations against him.

Phalatse added that the DA would be laying charges against the new mayor and challenged him to hold a media briefing stating that he would not interfere with the investigation.

Gwamanda's office responded to the DA's call to take the city into his confidence and said he would not be directed by the DA.

South Africans weigh in on fraud allegations against new Joburg mayor

@jnrthusa10 said:

"@mphophalatse1 is trying to disrupt the COJ. She lost & must make peace with it."

@ShoMfana said:

"I guess they didn't know this information before him being the mayor."

@JayKay92102236 said:

"I maintain what I said that this new mayor would not last two weeks."

@biccapital said:

"They must just leave the mayoral position unoccupied once ‍♂️‍♂️"

@masisiditlhokoe said:

"I love this, new mayor loading."

@ProudlySAGal said:

"Why didn't the DA go to SAPS before the vote? It's not as if they didn't know that he was a candidate "

Source: Briefly News