The South African Reserve Bank has predicted 200 days of loadshedding in the remainder of 2024

The SARB’s comments follow over a month without the scheduled power cuts due to sustained generation capacity

Many citizens said they expected the power outages to return after the 29 May 2024 General Election

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The South African Reserve Bank anticipated about 200 days of scheduled power cuts from the remainder of the year. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

The South African Reserve Bank expects the country to experience 200 more days of load shedding in the remainder of 2024.

Loadshedding to kick off in winter

The prediction comes after South Africa experienced over 30 days without scheduled loadshedding.

According to BusinessTech, Eskom said the lights remained on due to sustained generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves.

Many experts, including Eskom CEO Dan Marokane, warned that scheduled blackouts would return. Marokane explained that Stage 2 outages could kick off in winter.

An IOL report said the bank, however, expected that loadshedding would decrease over the next three years

Citizens expect intense loadshedding after the General Election

Some netizens were surprised that the Reserve Bank was issuing power predictions, while others anticipated the return of loadshedding after the General Election.

@anthonywork247 pointed out:

“This seems to be coincidentally the remainder of the year after #Election2024.”

@Thambu02 advised:

“Reserve Bank need to stick on fighting to reduce interest rates.”

@jama0unique asked:

“Reserve bank is now into electricity?”

@TawanaM14 said:

“Haibo, so everyone sees the worst after the election.”

@KeMariri questioned:

“So SARB is an electricity commission now?!”

Eskom Predicts 50 days of winter power cuts

Briefly News reported that the country could expect about 50 days of loadshedding between April and August 2024.

Eskom's CEO Dan Marokane mentioned the power utility intended to spend about 8.8 billion rand on diesel for its open-cycle gas turbines.

Marokane, however, explained that the utility aimed to limit outages to Stage 2.

