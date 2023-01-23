Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will face three motions of no confidence on Thursday, 26 January

Phalatse's spokesperson Mabine Seabe said the mayor is focused on continuing her duties despite the motions

Several parties said that they would pursue another motion against the mayor before the end of the month

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will face three motions of no confidence for the third time on Thursday, 26 January.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse will face another motion of no confidence. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

The first attempt to remove the mayor occurred last September when the African National Congress’ Dada Morero occupied her position for three weeks before she was reinstated. The second happened when a motion of no-confidence was filed against her that was later withdrawn.

Phalatse's spokesperson Mabine Seabe confirmed the motions with TimesLIVE and said the mayor is focused on continuing her duties. She said the speaker will have to speak with those who filled motions of no confidence.

Seabe told the publication that constant work is being done to consolidate and strengthen the Democratic Alliance-led coalition. She said the party intends to complete its electoral term.

The motion of no confidence comes after the speaker of the Johannesburg council, Colleen Makhubele, said minority opposition parties would ensure Phalatse is removed from office. According to The Citizen, several parties confirmed that they would pursue another motion against the mayor before the end of the month.

The constant drama in the City of Johannesburg has left citizens annoyed. Many believe coalition governments will never work properly in the country.

Mzansi reacts to Mpho Phalatse’s motions of no confidence

Nkwenkwezi Ngqunge said:

“That's the downside of coalition politics, instability!”

Sello James Selei commented:

“And the oppositions think they can run a coalition government nationally.”

Lesego Mosito posted:

“I wonder what will happen if they will join forces to run the country next year, today we have president, tomorrow he’s removed.”

Lewa La Thaba Noka wrote:

“These people don't care about service delivery every two months motion when are they serving the nation we got loadshedding problem they fighting for positions.”

Favour Fola added:

“The power-hungry ANC can do anything to disturb community services in this country l wonder what is going to happen after the 2024 elections.”

