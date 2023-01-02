The mayor of the City of Johannesburg Mpho Phalaste may be subjected to a motion of no confidence in January 2023

The embattled Joburg mayor faced three motions of no confidence which she ultimately survived

Political analyst Protas Madlala said that the political instability in the metro was caused by parties who don't understand how coalitions work

JOHANNESBURG - A political analyst believes another motion of no confidence may be on the cards for the City of Johannesburg Mayor, Mpho Phalatse.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse may face another motion of no confidence in early 2023. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Protas Madlala predicted that the DA leader in Johannesburg, who survived three no-confidence motions in 2022, will have a motion tabled against her in January 2023.

Madlala claimed that instability is caused by political parties that don't understand how coalition governments work. The analyst likened coalitions to marriage adding that they are about compromise and give and take.

According to EWN, the African National Congress (ANC) was the main cause of political instability in the metro and the party has vowed to pursue a motion of no confidence against Phalatse in 2023.

In November 2022 Phalatse faced a motion of no confidence which was backed by the ruling party and supported by the African Independent Congress (AIC) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM). eNCA reported that the motion was ultimately withdrawn and Phalatse held onto her mayoral position once more.

South Africans weigh in on the looming no-confidence motion against Mpho Phalaste

Citizens took to social media to share their opinions on the supposed no-confidence motion against Phalaste.

Below are some comments:

@MohlomiLeta complained:

"Yep, unfortunately, service delivery will get worse under an ANC-led coalition."

@garth_gopi commented:

"Pity service delivery is never as relentless as these motions of no confidence. It is becoming tiresome and shows how shameful losing parties can become."

@MbuzwaM accused:

"Paddling lies again."

@NgiboSkosana added:

"Sometimes, I don't trust political analysts."

Source: Briefly News