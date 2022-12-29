uMngeni Municipality Mayor Christopher Pappas has angered South Africans with his response to the alleged Maselspoort racist incident

The young mayor said South Africans should rather focus on life-changing issues instead of being distracted by "race debates"

Pappas' comments were in reference to an alleged racially motivated assault on two black teens by a group of white men

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Mayor of the uMngeni Municipality and Democratic Alliance provincial leader Christopher Pappas has landed himself in hot water.

uMngeni Mayor Christopher Pappas sparks anger over Maselspoort racist incident response. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty & @Tumii_Frost/Twitter

Pappas was answering a question from social media user @tkaythoz who asked why the DA is always silent when it comes to race issues in South Africa.

The question was in reference to an alleged racist incident that occurred on Christmas day. A viral video shows a group of white men choked, attempted to drown and manhandled two black teenagers for swimming in a pool they claimed was reserved for white people.

Pappas' responded by tweeting that he didn't think the DA ignored race issues in South Africa and citizens get distracted by "race debates" instead of focusing on life-changing issues.

The uMngeni mayor's dismissive response left a lot to be desired and elicited ire from SA citizens. The most notable criticism came from former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane said that Pappas should have condemned the incident instead of ignoring the race issue. Maimane even went as far as recommending some books the uMngeni mayor could read to educate himself about race relations in the country.

South Africans react to Pappas' dismissive response

@EdS_888 said:

"That’s it! You’re finished Pappas. Wrong answer! You could have saved the little respect by at least not answering the question. Own goal right there."

@HatlaneBaloyi claimed:

"There is no "race debate" in South Africa, there are white racists in South Africa. Let the laws of the land deal with racists."

@MightiJamie said:

"People thought you would have solidarity because you speak isiZulu, but alas you also speak isiDA."

@ncontsi asked:

"So systemic racism which also perpetuates poverty, inequality, unemployment and hatred is a "distraction" to you?"

@zilevandamme added:

"Bro. So disappointing. To assume that people cannot focus on multiple issues at the same time. You’re better than this, surely? Do better. Think better."

Attempted murder suspect in alleged racist incident released on R20k bail, SA complains: “That’s nothing”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the third suspect in the alleged racist incident that occurred at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre on Christmas day has been released on R20 000 bail.

Kobus Klaassen was arrested for attempted murder for assaulting two black teenagers who a group of white men claimed were not allowed to swim in a pool "reserved" for white people.

The state granted the Free State man's bail application because Klaassen has no pending cases or previous convictions, has a fixed address in Bloemfontein and isn't considered a flight risk, TimesLIVE reported.

