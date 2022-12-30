The Democratic Alliance missing the IEC's Cape Town by-election deadline has South Africa's tongues wagging

The opposition party has become a running joke after it failed to get its name on the ballot for the February 2023 election

The DA blames the epic fail on a staff member who was on leave when the nominations were meant to be submitted

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has seriously fumbled the bag and, as a result, will not be participating in next year's by-election in Cape Town's ward 56.

The party did try by all means to rectify the situation after it missed the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) deadline to submit nominations. But the main opposition party failed to get its candidates' names on the ballot paper.

The fumble has made the DA the bud of many South African's votes, with some citizens saying the party was becoming like the African National Congress.

Here's is what South Africans are saying about the opposition party's epic fail:

Francois Marais van Zyl exclaimed:

"Now that's a typical ANC mistake!"

@shahil chuckled:

"Lol, DA missed IEC’s Cape Town by-election deadline."

Mtobi Nash commented:

"They were busy checking on and criticising the ANC instead of doing their job."

Clement Arnoldus jabbed:

"This is so funny, it's the joke of 2022. Idiots. Well done."

Franklin Adams laughed:

"Poetic Justice. Morons. Aaaahh."

Thande Mashiya claimed:

"DA and ANC are like this."

Kobus Conradie pointed out:

"The devil is in the details."

DA blames staff member for the monumental mistake

An insider in the DA says that the party is blaming a staff member who was on leave for missing the IEC's deadline. The insider claims that party leader John Steenhuisen is furious, and the matter has been referred to the DA's federal legal commission, IOL reported.

According to New24, the by-election will take place in February 2023 and is expected to be fiercely contested by political parties who want to sway coloured voters.

uMngeni mayor slammed for calling Free State alleged racist incident a distraction: “You’re finished Pappas”

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Mayor of the uMngeni Municipality and Democratic Alliance provincial leader Christopher Pappas has landed himself in hot water.

Pappas was answering a question from social media user @tkaythoz who asked why the DA is always silent when it comes to race issues in South Africa.

The question was in reference to an alleged racist incident that occurred on Christmas day. The viral video showed a group of white men choking, attempting to drown and manhandling two black teenagers for swimming in a pool they claimed was reserved for white people.

