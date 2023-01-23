President Cyril Ramaphosa said he spoke to Eskom about holding off on its 18.65% tariff increase during loadshedding

He said that they were also considering procuring power from other countries and companies to bring in electricity supply

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula also said the government is working towards resolving the country’s energy crisis

FREE STATE - President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the implementation of Eskom’s tariff hikes during loadshedding would be an injury to citizens.

He was delivering his closing address at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Free State conference in Mangaung at the weekend. Ramaphosa said after speaking to Eskom, its board would discuss putting loadshedding on hold.

The president said that businesses and households were battling with the ongoing power cuts, according to EWN. He said that they were also considering procuring power from other countries.

Ramaphosa said there are plans to speak to nearby countries and companies to bring in more electricity supply. He said previously there was a lot of red tape surrounding the electricity supply which is being cut.

Meanwhile, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said the government is working towards resolving the country’s energy crisis. He called for patience while the matter is being resolved.

Mbalula was addressing the media at the party’s provincial celebrations of its 111th birthday in Komani in the Eastern Cape. According to SABC News, his comments came after Eskom implemented Stage 3 loadshedding on Sunday, January 22.

Citizens react to Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks

@Michell19653046 said:

“Two things here, 1. It sounds like electioneering! 2. He is the "president " he never has to ask, he tells! So he really does not care about the South African citizens.”

@Shima06831480 commented:

“His hands are no longer tied?”

@El123V added:

“Is Cyril in charge of the ANC or not? Is he shifting the blame?”

