Mangaliso Ngema took to Instagram to announce that the NPA had withdrawn the sexual assault case by his sister against him

The former Housekeepers star said the serious charges caused him damage emotionally and in his showbiz career

South African people consoled Mangaliso Ngema and expressed relief that he was proven innocent

Seasoned actor Mangaliso Ngema has announced that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped the sexual assault charge against him.

The NPA withdrew Mangaliso Ngema's sexual assault charges. Image: @mangaliso_ngema

Source: Instagram

Mangaliso's name was thrown into the spotlight for the wrong reasons after his sister alleged he forced himself on her. However, according to Mangaliso's recent post, the evidence was insufficient to prove that he did commit the crime, and the NPA dropped the charges.

TshisaLIVE reports that the NPA's South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the evidence that emerged failed to convince the prosecution.

Ngema added that the malicious accusations harmed him professionally and emotionally.

"The pain has been real, and I do not wish it on my worst enemy. People have judged and doubted me without knowing the person I am. I've learned that, as people, we love celebrating each other's downfall. It's an aberration that must be eradicated."

Check out the post below:

Mangaliso Ngema relieved that the charges were dropped

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the actor expressed relief that he was proven innocent.

He claimed he expected things to turn out this way but hadn't anticipated the sexual assault case to drag on for a year.

"Every time we appear they ask for postponement because they were still busy with investigations but after they’ve done their investigations and spoke to a number of people and made up their minds.”

Mzansi happy Mangaliso Ngema got justice after false r*pe accusations

@thandisekhonyana said:

"It's so sad to have some of our sisters lie about such an act and ruin a person's life like that."

@fredricde shared:

"It's a very sad story. We will always believe in you as a true brother."

@nixpettitt posted:

"May this bring you and your family the peace you are due. You are a good, kind, and honourable man who did not deserve to go through this!"

@wihan_saayma replied:

"You are still a true brother and friend; nothing will change that. We love you, brother. Keep on being the rock we all know and appreciate you for."

@ayandat.tshabalala commented:

"Oh Madlokovu sibonga umdali. I'm glad it is all over. I was wondering ukuthi ukuphi. Phephisa Madlokovu. Yoh!! Some women "

@tapsnkosie wrote:

"We were all shocked. We knew and believed in you."

@mthethwano also said:

"God is amazing. Only greatness shall come over you ❤️"

