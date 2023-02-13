The National Prosecuting Authority decided not to prosecute AKA for his late fiancée Anele "Nelli" Tembe's death

Anele's suspicious passing made headlines again shortly after AKA was gunned down in Durban on Friday

Peeps reacted by saying that Nelli has finally received justice because AKA was suspected of having ended her life

The National Prosecuting Authority has decided to let AKA rest in peace. The rapper died on February 10, 2023, in a drive-by shooting on Durban's Florida Road.

The National Prosecuting Authority has declined to prosecute AKA for the death of Anele "Nelli" Tembe. Image: @akaworldwide

Shortly after the shocking news made its way onto social media, people had much to say about the shooting. Some people shared their condolences, while others brought up AKA's late fiancée Anele "Nelli" Tembe's suspicious death.

According to News24, Nelli died in April 2021 after falling from the 10th floor at the Pepper Club Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town. However, online users never believed the cause of death because rumours circulated that AKA was to blame for Anele's passing.

Even after AKA's death was confirmed by his family in a statement shared on Twitter, netizens still used the opportunity to bring Nelli's unsolved case to attention.

NPA declines to prosecute AKA for Anele Tembe's death

Days after AKA's death, News 24 reported that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicollete Bell, has refused to prosecute AKA for Anele's death. The decision was taken after reviewing all the evidence provided, which failed to prove that Nelli didn't commit suicide.

Reacting to the news, online peeps said there was no need to prosecute a dead man.

@TamiTamijack7 said:

"Oh dear, I can’t be the only one thinking something ‍♀️"

@Psychop1Lovable shared:

"Maybe because he passed away this weekend. It's pretty hard to prosecute a man who is more, isn’t it? ‍♂️"

@KeBatso posted:

"That's why he took our n*gga out"

@zane4evaCPT replied:

"God did."

@MntwanaThokoza1 wrote:

"Life has its own ways."

@JasonMerwe also said:

"Ohh, best believe aka got prosecuted."

