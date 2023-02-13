Some heartsore Mzansi people wished AKA had the security one man in a crazy TikTok was rolling with

Twitter user Mbongiseni Mbatha shared a video showing a man with at least 10 armed guards and three extra vehicles

While AKA's death was sad, people made it clear that if someone wants to get to you, no security will stop them

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi is getting scarier and scarier by the day. A video showing many rolling with security that only high profile people have, had some wishing AKA was this well backed up on the night his life was taken.

Twitter user Mbongiseni Mbatha shared a video that left many wishing the late AKA was this well equipped with security. Image: Twitter / Mbongiseni Mbatha and Instagram / AKA

Source: Twitter

Rapper AKA's passing has many fearing the state of our beloved country and what the future holds. Crime is at an all-time high and seems to be getting worse.

Twitter user Mbongiseni Mbatha shared a video showing a man leaving a petrol station with heavy security. There must have been at least 10 armed men and three different cars. These people were not playing.

Take a look:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi want to know who this man is

While some wished AKA had these men to protect him, many reminded everyone that no amount of security is ever enough.

See some of the comments:

@CoruscaKhaya said:

“I'm worried about the one close enough to record all of this.”

@ramelafana said:

“Exactly the type of security detail AKA needed.”

@modibaml said:

“That’s how unsafe it has become for some. That’s the extent they have to show to protect but ke asinamali.”

@nativesbuda said:

“In KZN you see a lot of such scenarios.”

Creative industry mourns AKA, Durban celebrities pay their last respects to the slain 'Fela in Versace' rapper

In related news, Briefly News reported that the creative industry continues to mourn AKA. Supa Mega was shot dead in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday night, February 10.

On February 13, artists from the province gathered on Florida Road, where the rapper was fatally shot, to pay their last respects. The mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, also joined the artists on the day.

Well-wishers and AKA's fans also joined the creative industry to say goodbye to their favourite rapper. The Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA) organised the gathering. The organisation's chair and Kwaito legend Tzozo spoke out against the social media rumours that have attached some Durban artists to the murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News