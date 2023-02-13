Bheki Cele's competence as a minister was questioned by a lot of South African citizens on social media

People googled what tertiary qualifications he holds and the search results shocked many of them

According to Google, the Minister of Police has a Teacher's Diploma that qualifies him to have a job as a preschool teacher

South African citizens mocked Police Minister Bheki Cele's teaching diploma on social media. Image: @bhekiceleofficial/Instagram and @ChrisExcel102/Twitter

Source: UGC

The high level of crime in the country is becoming unbearable for many and people want leaders to be held accountable for the dire situation. Bheki Cele took some heat on Twitter after it was revealed that he has a teaching diploma but is in charge of the police in the SA.

Twitter user posts about minister of police's educational background

A tweleb, @ChrisExcel102, alluded that Cele was not fit for the job when he posted a screenshot showing Google results of the minister's educational background. He tweeted to his 1.5 million Twitter followers:

"Whenever you feel sad, remember South Africans are expecting this person to fight crime in South Africa."

Mzansi reacts to Bheki Cele being qualified to teach in preschool

SA people exchanged banter in the comments section and said that it all made sense why the country's crime was out of control.

@B21Matlhatsi commented:

"Remember at some point we had a president that didn't even have a matric so it's kinda fair."

@OnyeOzii wrote:

"It’s beginning to make a little bit of sense now."

@fanzoOAK mentioned:

"That is why he treats us like kids."

@Ngema_Sthembiso stated:

"Oh my good Lord, then Ramaphosa appointed him to be a Minister of Police."

@Zeedotcodotza posted:

"Minister of Twinkle twinkle little stars."

@TebogoMolala said:

"Just wait for the appointment of the Minister of Electricity."

@IronicVector stated:

"Now it all makes sense why he is so noisy and has no action."

@kojopapo added:

"Lol, imagine him as a Minister of Education, primary school division."

